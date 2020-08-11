Seth Meyers Looking Forward To ‘Late Night’s’ Studio Return

Like most late-night hosts, Seth Meyers is used to doing his show in a big studio, with a big support staff and a live audience cheering him on. Of course, that hasn’t been an option since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lockdowns and shutdowns throughout the entertainment community. It looks like the industry has been taking baby steps back toward its old ways, though — although he’s doing it without an audience, Jimmy Fallon is back in his Tonight Show studio these days. So now that The Tonight Show has returned to its normal home, Meyers is optimistic that Late Night will soon follow. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth Meyers)