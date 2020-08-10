‘The Boys’ Is Succeeding At Exceeding Star Karl Urban’s Expectation

The production team behind The Boys knows a thing or two about how to make shows with staying power — after all, showrunner Eric Kripke also created Supernatural. And even before its second season has premiered, it’s already been renewed for a third. Karl Urban, who stars in the comic book-inspired superhero drama, told us that after the first season, Kripke definitely had a strategy for its sophomore year. Now that they’ve finished shooting the season, Urban says it’s even bigger and better than he thought it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karl Urban)