Rian Johnson’s Way With Words Brought Daniel Craig To ‘Knives Out’

Through 15 years and five movies, Daniel Craig has been very well received for his turn as Agent 007 in the James Bond franchise. However, it took him starring in a comedy-laced mystery film to earn him his first Golden Globe Awards nomination. And though he didn’t get an Oscar nomination for Knives Out, writer/director Rian Johnson’s screenplay did. Craig knew the script was something special the first time he read it, and he told us that’s why he wanted to star in the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)

Knives Out is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

