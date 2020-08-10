MacGruber Series Gets Green Light at Peacock.

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The highly anticipated action comedy series MacGruber has been picked up to series.  Based on the iconic SNL parody sketch, Peacock has ordered eight half-hour episodes.

Will Forte will reprise his iconic role as MacGruber and also write and executive produce. The

Peacock series is an adaptation of the 2010 feature film and cult favorite of the same title, which will also feature the original creative team behind the camera.

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Will Forte serves as writer and executive producer alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone who will also direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers.

Related articles

Judd Apatow To Co-Direct & Produce Documentary...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
HBO Documentary Films in association with Rise Films and Apatow Productions are currently in production on a two-part documentary about legendary comedian George Carlin,...
Read more

David Hasselhoff Will Always Have Those Knights...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 While the Baywatch movie admittedly has us skeptical of film projects based on old David Hasselhoff TV series, it's been reported that Knight Rider...
Read more

‘The Boys’ Is Succeeding At Exceeding Star...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The production team behind The Boys knows a thing or two about how to make shows with staying power -- after all, showrunner Eric...
Read more

Hoops’ Streams: Netflix Introduces Animated Basketball Comedy...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 Netflix released the trailer for their new animated comedy Hoops premiering August 21. Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

MacGruber Series Gets Green Light at Peacock.

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The highly anticipated action comedy series MacGruber has been picked up to series.  Based on the iconic SNL parody sketch, Peacock has ordered eight half-hour episodes. Will...
Read more

Judd Apatow To Co-Direct & Produce Documentary On Comedic Legend George Carlin For HBO

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
HBO Documentary Films in association with Rise Films and Apatow Productions are currently in production on a two-part documentary about legendary comedian George Carlin,...
Read more

Why Keanu Reeves Is Always Quick To Come Back To ‘Wick’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Once Hollywood's back up to full speed with its filming, Keanu Reeves is going to be a busy man. Not only will he be...
Read more

David Hasselhoff Will Always Have Those Knights To Remember

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 While the Baywatch movie admittedly has us skeptical of film projects based on old David Hasselhoff TV series, it's been reported that Knight Rider...
Read more

Rian Johnson’s Way With Words Brought Daniel Craig To ‘Knives Out’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Through 15 years and five movies, Daniel Craig has been very well received for his turn as Agent 007 in the James Bond franchise....
Read more

New Trailers

‘The Boys’ Is Succeeding At Exceeding Star Karl Urban’s Expectation

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The production team behind The Boys knows a thing or two about how to make shows with staying power -- after all, showrunner Eric...
Read more

Hoops’ Streams: Netflix Introduces Animated Basketball Comedy Series

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 Netflix released the trailer for their new animated comedy Hoops premiering August 21. Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school...
Read more

Amazon Unveils ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for the second season of THE BOYS. The first three episodes of season two premiere Friday, September...
Read more

‘Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green Got The OK From ‘Trek’s’ Nichelle Nichols

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The original Star Trek series was light-years ahead of its time when it premiered in 1966. In terms of its stories and its casting,...
Read more

Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks It’s Scary How ‘Halloween’ Franchise Has Endured

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it comes to horror franchises, no property can claim the kind of longevity or success as Halloween. Since the original film was released...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak