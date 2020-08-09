Streamapotterus! Peacock Conjures Up ‘Harry Potter’ Streaming Rights

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Peacock announced that all eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream in windows over the next six months starting later this year and into 2021. The movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s famed series ranked as the highest-grossing film franchise in history and are a fantastic addition to Peacock’s growing library of iconic films.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

Come October, Peacock customers will be able to stream Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001),

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010) and “Part 2” (2011).

Related articles

‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’: Still Packing A Punch...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The summer of 1985 was a good one for movie fans -- ushered in over Memorial Day weekend with Rambo 2 and the latest...
Read more

With A New Colin Firth Film, The...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Secret Garden, the fantasy novel first published more than 100 years ago, has now gotten its fourth film adaptation. Colin Firth plays a...
Read more

Michéal Richardson And Liam Neeson Team Up...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Made in Italy us about a man and his son who work together to restore a house they've inherited in the...
Read more

Amazon Hopes to Hit It Out of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Amazon Studios announced today that it has ordered a pickup of the new hour-long series A League of Their Own, from Sony Pictures Television,...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Streamapotterus! Peacock Conjures Up ‘Harry Potter’ Streaming Rights

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Peacock announced that all eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream in windows over the next six months starting later this year...
Read more

Hoops’ Streams: Netflix Introduces Animated Basketball Comedy Series

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 Netflix released the trailer for their new animated comedy Hoops premiering August 21. Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school...
Read more

‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’: Still Packing A Punch After All These Years

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The summer of 1985 was a good one for movie fans -- ushered in over Memorial Day weekend with Rambo 2 and the latest...
Read more

Kiefer Sutherland’s ‘Fugitive’ Reboot Is A Stream Come True

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Kiefer Sutherland's post-24 TV series, Designated Survivor, was moved from ABC to Netflix for its final season, he enjoyed the freedom of the...
Read more

With A New Colin Firth Film, The Legend Of ‘The Secret Garden’ Lives On

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Secret Garden, the fantasy novel first published more than 100 years ago, has now gotten its fourth film adaptation. Colin Firth plays a...
Read more

New Trailers

Hoops’ Streams: Netflix Introduces Animated Basketball Comedy Series

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 Netflix released the trailer for their new animated comedy Hoops premiering August 21. Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school...
Read more

Amazon Unveils ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for the second season of THE BOYS. The first three episodes of season two premiere Friday, September...
Read more

‘Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green Got The OK From ‘Trek’s’ Nichelle Nichols

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The original Star Trek series was light-years ahead of its time when it premiered in 1966. In terms of its stories and its casting,...
Read more

Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks It’s Scary How ‘Halloween’ Franchise Has Endured

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it comes to horror franchises, no property can claim the kind of longevity or success as Halloween. Since the original film was released...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted’s’ Awesomeness Was No Accident, Say Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For a pair of time travelers who've hopped throughout history, 2020 might seem to be an odd destination. But, as fate would have it,...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak