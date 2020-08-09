Streamapotterus! Peacock Conjures Up ‘Harry Potter’ Streaming Rights

Peacock announced that all eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream in windows over the next six months starting later this year and into 2021. The movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s famed series ranked as the highest-grossing film franchise in history and are a fantastic addition to Peacock’s growing library of iconic films.
“The Harry Potterfranchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”
Come October, Peacock customers will be able to stream Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’sStone (2001),
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010) and “Part 2” (2011).