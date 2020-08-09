Hoops’ Streams: Netflix Introduces Animated Basketball Comedy Series

Netflix released the trailer for their new animated comedy Hoops premiering August 21. Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Jake Johnson) who thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.
The guest cast includes the familiar voices of Jake Johnson’s New Girl costars Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr. and Hannah Simone along with Guy Fieri, Will Forte, Nick Swardson, Sam Richardson, W. Earl Brown and Steve Berg.