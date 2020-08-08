With A New Colin Firth Film, The Legend Of ‘The Secret Garden’ Lives On

The Secret Garden, the fantasy novel first published more than 100 years ago, has now gotten its fourth film adaptation. Colin Firth plays a man who takes in his orphaned niece; while at his estate, the young girl finds her way into — spoiler alert! — a secret garden. The original book has been republished dozens of times and is considered to be one of the greatest children’s novels of all time, and Firth talked to us about why he thinks the story is still so popular today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Colin Firth)