Michéal Richardson And Liam Neeson Team Up For A Father-Son Relationship ‘Made In Italy’

The new film Made in Italy us about a man and his son who work together to restore a house they’ve inherited in the Italian city of Tuscany. In a bit of inspired casting, the stars are Liam Neeson and his real-life son, Michéal Richardson. It’s actually the second time they’ve appeared in a movie together — Richardson had a small role in Neeson’s film In Cold Pursuit — and Richardson says he enjoyed getting to spend so much screen time with his father, especially in a role that had them feuding at first.