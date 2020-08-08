Kiefer Sutherland’s ‘Fugitive’ Reboot Is A Stream Come True

When Kiefer Sutherland’s post-24 TV series, Designated Survivor, was moved from ABC to Netflix for its final season, he enjoyed the freedom of the streaming world. Unshackled from the normal conventions of network television, Sutherland — as both the show’s star and executive producer — helped the show radically shift its tone. That could help explain why, for his next gig, Sutherland chose to link up with short-form content provider Quibi for a new version of The Fugitive, in which he plays the detective on the trail of a wrongly accused man. Sutherland told us he was attracted to not only the idea of short-form episodes, but also the talent on camera (including co-star Boyd Holbrook as the fugitive), the talent behind the camera, and the fact that the premise had gotten a 21st Century update, rather than being a straight remake of its on-screen predecessors. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)