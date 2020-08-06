‘Star Trek’ Plus Laughs Equals ‘Lower Decks’

While some episodes have produced occasional bits of levity, the post-Next Generation offerings from the Star Trek franchise have been pretty dramatic in nature. But that’s changed with the premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, a half-hour animated series that shoots for laughs even more than it shoots at Romulans. The show’s creator and head writer, Rick & Morty veteran Mike McMahan, explained that Lower Decks walks the fine line of finding humor in stories that still feel like they belong in the Star Trek canon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike McMahan)