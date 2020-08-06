Kristen Stewart Recalls When Comic-Con Kicked Off The ‘Twilight’ Craze

When Kristen Stewart started filming Twilight, nobody knew the film would turn into a phenomenon. Yes, the Stephanie Meyer books upon which the film franchise is based had been successful, but literary success is never a sure indicator of box office success. But with the release of the film still months away, Stewart attended Comic-Con, where the studio previewed excerpts from the movie. And when Stewart, who sat on a panel alongside her co-stars and director Catherine Hardwicke, saw the response from the audience, she realized she wasn’t involved with an ordinary project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Stewart)
The complete Twilight saga is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.