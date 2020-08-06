Bette Midler’s Emmy Nomination Takes Her Into Uncharted Territory

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

THE POLITICIAN BETTE MIDLER as HADASSAH GOLD in episode 206 of THE POLITICIAN Cr. NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX © 2020

Between the Oscars, the Grammys, the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Tonys, Bette Midler has been a nominee at 26 different major award shows. (And at those shows, she’s won 11 times.) But Midler has never been at a show like the upcoming Emmy Awards because, well, she’ll never be at the show. In fact, nobody will. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmys will have no physical ceremony — it will take place virtually, via Zoom. And Midler, who’s nominated for her guest-starring role on The Politician, still can’t imagine (Click on the media bar below to hear Bette Midler) (Click on media bar below to hear Bette Midler)

 

