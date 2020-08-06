After ‘Big Bang’ & ‘Harley Quinn,’ Kaley Cuoco’s Career Takes ‘Flight’

With The Big Bang Theory now fading from view in her rear-view mirror, Kaley Cuoco continues to branch out in impressive ways. Her latest gig? Creating and starring in an HBO Max miniseries called The Flight Attendant, a crime thriller based on the best-selling novel. The intense drama is a far cry from the comedy of Big Bang, but it’s also a departure from the other project she’s currently involved with, the animated Harley Quinn series that she’s starring in and producing. Cuoco explains she hasn’t been going out of her way to look for roles this diverse — these are just projects that just happened to cross her path at just the right time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)