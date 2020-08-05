Katie Holmes’s ‘Dream’ Role Has Her Rethinking Real Life

Katie Holmes chose to take a role in The Secret: Dare to Dream in part because she was a huge fan of the self-help book upon which the film is based. But then, the deeper she got into the movie and the role, the more she was able to draw parallels to her own life. Holmes told us she felt like the story spoke to her in profound ways that will have an impact on her own life and relationships, especially with her family.
The Secret: Dare to Dream is available now for streaming rental on most digital platforms.