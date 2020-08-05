Justin H. Min’s Enjoyed Watching ‘Umbrella’ Expand

By Hollywood Outbreak

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY JUSTIN H. MIN as BEN HARGREEVES in episode 207 of THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Cr. CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX © 2020

In its first season on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy became a fan favorite, with a large following of devoted fans waiting to find out what would come next. Of course, as is the case with a lot of streaming shows, that following can snowball once word of mouth spreads. So, while The Umbrella Academy had a pretty good number of viewers for its launch, Justin H. Min — who’s been promoted to series regular for the new season — says it’s been amazing to see how the show has grown into a phenomenon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin H. Min)

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is streaming now on Netflix.

