After ‘Scandal,’ Guillermo Diaz Doesn’t Find His Transition To Sitcom Surprising

For Guillermo Diaz, playing Huck on Scandal was a career-defining role. He’d gotten a lot of work before, but Huck was arguably the first character where viewers were actually able to put a name to his face. So, having grown accustomed to him in a role like that, some viewers were surprised to see him pop up as a sitcom character on his next show, United We Fall. For Diaz, though, it wasn’t really surprising at all, since he’s played such a wide variety of characters in the past. (Click on the media bar below to hear Guillermo Diaz)
United We Fall airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.