With ‘Rocketman,’ Taron Egerton Wanted To Share His Elton John With Everyone

By Hollywood Outbreak

Taron Egerton plays Elton John in Rocketman from Paramount Pictures.

Taron Egerton first got to work with Elton John when John played a semi-fictionalized version of himself in Egerton’s The Kingsmen sequel, The Golden Circle. Apparently, they forged a good relationship, because in last year’s Rocketman, it was Egerton playing a semi-fictionalized version of John. While there were certainly a few fantastical elements added into John’s life story for the film, it was otherwise a pretty faithful retelling of John’s story, warts and all. The one thing Egerton wanted to do, though, is make sure that movie audiences got to know the Elton John he was fortunate enough to get to know.(Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)

 Rocketman is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

 

