Simon Cowell: People Really, Really Want To Be On ‘AGT’

Simon Cowell has been looking for talent in America for 18 years, ever since American Idol first premiered in 2002. And thanks to his frank, but accurate assessments of the Idol talent during his run on the show, Cowell’s maintained a reputation of being one of the most honest competition judges on TV. These days, of course, he’s putting those skills to use on the show he helped create, America’s Got Talent. And he thinks that AGT, now in its 15th season, has earned a reputation of its own — one that he’s pretty proud of. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)