‘Dick Tracy’ Rewind: Warren Beatty On Madonna & Accidentally Casting Al Pacino

In the summer of 1990, one of Hollywood’s most-anticipated film events was Warren Beatty’s adaptation of the classic comic book Dick Tracy. Beatty directed and starred in the film, with an all-star supporting cast that included Dustin Hoffman, James Caan, Mandy Patinkin, Paul Sorvino, Kathy Bates, Charles Durning, and Dick Van Dyke. But the co-stars that had the town buzzing were the ones Beatty chose for the key roles of Breathless Mahoney and Tracy’s arch-adversary, Alphonse “Big Boy” Caprice: Madonna and Al Pacino. Of course, everybody wanted to see whether the on-screen chemistry between Beatty and Madonna sizzled, since they were romantically entwined at the time. And nobody could believe Beatty had landed Pacino for the part — least of all Beatty himself! At the time the film was released, Beatty told us about working with Madonna on the set and how he kind of inadvertently brought Pacino on board. (Click on the media bar below to hear Warren Beatty)