‘Big Brother’s’ New Season Is Finally Here

TELEVISION NEWS
By AC Paul

BIG BROTHER returns this August with interactive, multiplatform programming for fans to enjoy throughout this season’s All-Stars edition. Programming includes the return of the popular BIG BROTHER Live Feeds on CBS All Access, plus exclusive digital content with the Houseguests, never-before-seen clips, and more all season long. The summer reality hit debuts Wednesday, August 5 with a two-hour, move-in premiere event from 9:00-11:00 PM (live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access.

This summer marks BIG BROTHER’s 20th anniversary since debuting on CBS Television Network on July 5, 2000. Season 22 is the second time in the series’ history to feature an All-Star cast, the first being in 2006. In a BIG BROTHER first, the season premiere will be live and the “All-Star” cast revealed as they move into the house, during the two-hour live premiere.

Details of the social, interactive and multiplatform features this season include:

  • CBS All Access:

    • BIG BROTHER Live Feeds:CBS All Access’ BIG BROTHER Live Feeds offer an in-depth, exclusive pass to the show across platforms. Fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the BIG BROTHER house when the Live Feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 PM, PT/2:30 AM, ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service.

    • Watch BIG BROTHER live and on demand across devices: Through CBS All Access, fans across the U.S. will be able to stream the live, local broadcast of BIG BROTHER across multiple platforms, and catch up on every episode on demand after they air.

    • Every episode of every season of BIG BROTHER:CBS All Access offers every episode of every season of BIG BROTHER for fans to catch up on and enjoy.

  • BIG BROTHER on CBS.com and the CBS app:

    • Watch recent BIG BROTHER episodes:Fans can also watch the latest episodes of BIG BROTHER: ALL STARS for free on the CBS app or on CBS.com.

  • BIG BROTHER interactive elements on social media:

    • BIG BROTHERsocial media accounts: BIG BROTHER is now on TikTok (@bigbrothercbs), where fans can interact with the show’s most relatable moments. On BIG BROTHER’s Facebook page (@BigBrother), the weekly show breaking down the biggest action in the house returns this season, plus fans can get updates and exclusive content all summer long. On Twitter, fans can follow @CBSBigBrother for show updates and polls and BIG BROTHER’s Instagram account (@bigbrothercbs) will feature exclusive photos and familiar BIG BROTHER faces.

BIG BROTHER returns with multiple episodes per week on broadcast television.

  • BIG BROTHER on the CBS Television Network:BIG BROTHER will once again have three weekly episodes. Following the premiere on August 5, the series’ second episode will air Sunday, August 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, August 12, BIG BROTHER airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

