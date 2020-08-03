‘Titan Games’ Is Giving NFL’s Joe Thomas Another Shot At Glory

While The Titan Games premiered last year as a competition totally driven by amateurs, creator (and host) Dwayne Johnson wanted to shake things up a bit in the show’s second season by introducing some pro athletes into the mix, giving the amateurs even more motivation … and challenges. Joe Thomas was a seven-time First-team All-Pro during his 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He retired after the 2017-2018 NFL season, and he says The Titan Games was a perfect way for him to take on another athletic challenge while his 35-year-old body can still handle it.(Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Thomas)