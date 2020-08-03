The Young and the Restless Returns With New Episodes Monday, August 10

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Get ready to return to Genoa City! The #1 daytime drama THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS is back with all new episodes, Monday, August 10 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. The return will find Victor and Nikki’s family threatened by a secret, Billy and Lily navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal brewing, Phyllis and Abby’s rivalry heating up and Sharon’s family rallying around her during her brave battle with cancer.

Monday, August 10: Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests’ memories of the recent past.

Tuesday, August 11: Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a bone to pick with Abby (Melissa Ordway). This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Wednesday, August 12: Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman), Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) reunion, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Thursday, August 13: Jack’s (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor (Eric Braeden), Adam (Mark Grossman) searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime, and Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood.

Friday, August 14: Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded of their family’s checkered past.

Related articles

HBO MAX Announces Premiere Date For New...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
HBO Max announced today that the first batch of its stand-up programming will debut on the platform on Thursday, August 20th. The Summer Comedy Festival programming binge,...
Read more

‘Titan Games’ Is Giving NFL’s Joe Thomas...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While The Titan Games premiered last year as a competition totally driven by amateurs, creator (and host) Dwayne Johnson wanted to shake things up...
Read more

How New ‘Fugitive’ Creator Is Redefining The...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since the original series debuted in 1963, America has had an obsession with The Fugitive. The original series was both a critical and commercial...
Read more

Idris Elba Has A ‘Luther’ Comeback In...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ever since the critically acclaimed BBC thriller Luther left the air back in January 2019, the show's legions of dedicated fans have wanted more....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

The Young and the Restless Returns With New Episodes Monday, August 10

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Get ready to return to Genoa City! The #1 daytime drama THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS is back with all new episodes, Monday, August 10 (12:30-1:30...
Read more

HBO MAX Announces Premiere Date For New Summer Comedy Festival

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
HBO Max announced today that the first batch of its stand-up programming will debut on the platform on Thursday, August 20th. The Summer Comedy Festival programming binge,...
Read more

‘Scream’ Series Is Like An Old Friend For Courteney Cox

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Courteney Cox might have dropped the Arquette name after her divorce (after famously becoming a hyphenate during her run on Friends), but she and...
Read more

‘Titan Games’ Is Giving NFL’s Joe Thomas Another Shot At Glory

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While The Titan Games premiered last year as a competition totally driven by amateurs, creator (and host) Dwayne Johnson wanted to shake things up...
Read more

How New ‘Fugitive’ Creator Is Redefining The Series For The Digital Age

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since the original series debuted in 1963, America has had an obsession with The Fugitive. The original series was both a critical and commercial...
Read more

New Trailers

‘Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green Got The OK From ‘Trek’s’ Nichelle Nichols

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The original Star Trek series was light-years ahead of its time when it premiered in 1966. In terms of its stories and its casting,...
Read more

Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks It’s Scary How ‘Halloween’ Franchise Has Endured

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it comes to horror franchises, no property can claim the kind of longevity or success as Halloween. Since the original film was released...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted’s’ Awesomeness Was No Accident, Say Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For a pair of time travelers who've hopped throughout history, 2020 might seem to be an odd destination. But, as fate would have it,...
Read more

Ryan Phillippe Takes On Casper Van Dien In Action Fueled ‘The 2nd’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
  Directed by Brian Skiba (Chokehold, Rottentail), The 2nd features Ryan Phillippe (Crash, Shooter) as Vic Davis, a Secret Service Agent who is caught in...
Read more

Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In August

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman's life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard. The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak