‘Scream’ Series Is Like An Old Friend For Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox might have dropped the Arquette name after her divorce (after famously becoming a hyphenate during her run on Friends), but she and ex David Arquette are certainly on amicable terms these days. After Arquette became the first of the original Scream actors to sign on for the forthcoming fifth film in the franchise, Cox has followed suit. (Neve Campbell is also said to be negotiating her return to Scream 5.) It’s no surprise that Cox would want to come back to the role of journalist Gale Wiley again, since she says she’s always loved the Scream movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Courteney Cox)

Right now, Scream 5 is on track for a 2021 theatrical release, just in time for the original film’s 25th anniversary.

'Scream' Series Is Like An Old Friend For Courteney Cox

MOVIE NEWS
