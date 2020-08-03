How New ‘Fugitive’ Creator Is Redefining The Series For The Digital Age

Since the original series debuted in 1963, America has had an obsession with The Fugitive. The original series was both a critical and commercial success, winning an Emmy Award for Best Drama series as its story unfolded over four seasons and 120 episodes. Then, the success of the 1993 Harrison Ford/Tommy Lee Jones movie led to a 2000 remake of the series, using many of the same characters as the original. But now we’re in a different era; instead of remaking “The Fugitive,” the new version of the series is a reboot. Though the original premise — a man is hunted down after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit — remains, the stories and characters in the new series are different. Nick Santora, best known for his work on shows like Scorpion and Prison Break, developed the new version of the series, which is also very different in that it’s streaming on Quibi, which means that each episode in the new series will be less than 10 minutes long. Santora admitted to us he found the idea of reinventing a show with such a rich history a little daunting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Santora)
While the episodes may be shorter, the look of the series makes it clear that Santora and his team didn't skimp on production values. Santora says his co-workers deserve the lion's share of the credit for making each episode look like a feature film.
As has become the norm for many serialized series these days, each of the Fugitive episodes — short as they may be — manages to end on a cliffhanger. But Santora, who is also the show's primary writer along with being its executive producer, told us he didn't go about writing the show with cliffhangers in mind.