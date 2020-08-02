Idris Elba Has A ‘Luther’ Comeback In Sight

Ever since the critically acclaimed BBC thriller Luther left the air back in January 2019, the show’s legions of dedicated fans have wanted more. Idris Elba, whose work on the series earned him a Golden Globe Award and several Emmy nominations, has also publicly expressed his desire to see the Luther saga continue through a series of films. Well, Elba and the fans may be getting their wish. While accepting the Special Award at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020, Elba let slip the news that a movie is officially in the works. “I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film,” he said, “and that is where I think we are heading — a film. And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.”
Luther fans, what do you think about this news? Let us know!