‘Idol’ Goes Virtual For Next Season’s Auditions

The old adage is holding true for American Idol: The show must go on! Even as America battles the COVID-19 pandemic with various lockdowns and travel restrictions, the long-running talent competition wants to give all of its would-be superstars an equal shot at becoming a contestant. So, for its (appropriately enough) 19th season, American Idol will be holding virtual auditions.
Do you think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? If you do the beloved series which will be heading into its 19th will be having virtual additions .Specific dates will be set aside for different regions of the country, with other dates being held for open auditions. Idol’s producers are saying their custom-built Zoom technology will make Idol Across America the show’s most innovative concept yet. Below, you’ll find a schedule of dates and states; For more information about the auditions, go to www.americanidol.com/auditions. American Idol — with its crew of Katy Perry, LionelRichie, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest intact — will return for its new season next spring.
Delaware, Florida, and Ohio (Aug. 10)
Louisiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin (Aug. 12)
Arizona, Oregon, and Washington (Aug. 14)
Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Rhode Island (Aug. 16)
Open Call Auditions (Aug. 17)
Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas (Aug. 18)
Idaho, New Mexico, and Utah (Aug. 20)
Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas (Aug. 22)
Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia (Aug. 24)
Open Call Auditions (Aug. 25)
Iowa, Mississippi, and Oklahoma (Aug. 26)
Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota (Aug. 28)
Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York (Aug. 30)
Colorado, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming (Sep. 1)
Maine, South Carolina, and West Virginia (Sep. 3)
Alaska, California, and Hawaii (Sep. 5)
Kentucky, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania (Sep. 7)
Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Vermont (Sep. 9)