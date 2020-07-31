Treading Water Or Dreading Water? Kevin Costner Had It Rough Making ‘Waterworld’

Kevin Costner may have gained critical and ratings success with his latest project, the TV series Yellowstone, but maybe that’s because it’s set on dry land. Get him out on the high seas, and it’s a lot more high-risk. Believe it or not, it’s now been 25 years since the release of Waterworld, which was considered to be one of the biggest box office bombs ever upon its 1995 release. Though it eventually became profitable after international and home video receipts were factored into the equation, Waterworld never managed to lose that stigma as a Hollywood disaster, And though Costner himself remains a fan of the story, he did admit upon the film’s release that he’d had a really, really tough time making the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)