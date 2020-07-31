‘SpongeBob’ Duo Do Things The Old-Fashioned Way

With animated films hiring so many big-name actors to do voices these days, the process of doing animation has changed significantly, with nearly all of the actors’ voices recorded separately, then pieced together in the editing room. But SpongeBob SquarePants is old-school. When they’re recording new material, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob) and Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star) do it together. Not only do they love the flow and the feel of it, but they also believe it brings a much more spontaneous feel to the SpongeBob cartoons, including the new Sponge on the Run movie that’s just been released. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Kenny)