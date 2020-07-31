Gemma Arterton Has Producer Status, But Still Relies On Trust

After achieving success in films like Quantum of Solace and Clash of the Titans, British actress Gemma Arterton has used her voice on behalf of women’s right in the movie industry, and she’s put her money where her mouth is: Since 2016, she’s run a production company that specializes in projects run by and starring women. The company’s projects include Summerland, a World War II-era drama directed by Jessica Swale. Arterton stars in the film and is also its executive producer, but even with that much involvement in the film, she concedes that the final cut is out of her hands, and she’s come to peace with that, especially having handed the reigns over to Swale.
Summerland is now available for streaming rentals on most digital platforms.