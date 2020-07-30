Oprah Winfrey: I’ve Always Been About Breaking Through Boundaries

Following David Letterman’s lead, Oprah Winfrey has chosen to go the streaming route after her retirement from her long-running talk show. Freed from the constraints of advertisers and ratings, Winfrey is able to delve more deeply into topics she’s passionate about on streaming shows like Oprah’s Book Club and her new show, The Oprah Conversation. On a streaming platform, will she be able to reach as many people as she did before? Maybe not, but don’t ever count Winfrey out when it comes to making a difference. She told us she’s had a habit of surpassing expectations and doing the impossible ever since she started her career.(Click on the media bar below to hear Oprah Winfrey)

The Oprah Conversation is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

