Kiefer Sutherland: What Made ’24’ Click (And Tick)

Following in his father’s footsteps, Kiefer Sutherland has been acting since he was very young. And though he’s made dozens of movies, to many he will always be best known as Jack Bauer, the iconic character from the show 24. Through eight seasons, one television movie, and a limited-run comeback series, Sutherland became the embodiment of American grit and patriotism as he worked tirelessly to protect America and the world from terrorist threats, doing whatever it took to get the job done. Of course, the show’s success was not assured at the start — famously, the pilot episode had to be edited for content after the 9/11 attacks — but the show’s gripping stories and real-time format caught on with viewers in a big way. Why? Sutherland believes it was the perfect storm of all the right elements coming together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)