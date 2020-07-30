For ‘Friday Night Lights,” Kyle Chandler Wanted To Dig Deeper Into A Coach’s Mind

At first, Friday Night Lights was a movie. The 2004 film, a semi-fictionalized account of a real high school football team in Texas, won rave reviews and was well-received by audiences. Fans wanted more, and they were rewarded when the movie’s producer, Peter Berg, developed a fictional TV adaptation inspired by the movie. The show wound up running for five seasons and earning 13 Emmy nominations, including three wins. One of those wins went to Kyle Chandler, who starred in the series as the football team’s coach. When he was first cast in the role of Coach Taylor, Chandler says he put a great deal of effort into not only learning the game of football, but also delving into deeper questions about a coach’s role in his players’ lives. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kyle Chandler)