Will Sasso Certainly Wasn’t Ignorant Of Jane Curtin’s Work

Four months after Will Sasso was born, a show that was to change the face of television premiered: Saturday Night Live. We may never know if Sasso stayed up late as an infant to watch the Not Ready for Prime Time Players in their first episode. But even if he missed it that night, he certainly caught up later in life. In fact, he went on to do a sketch comedy show, MADtv, when he was in his 20s. Now that he’s got a new ABC comedy, United We Fall, things have come full circle — he’s working with one of the original SNL players, Jane Curtin. And though he’d never met her before she became a co-worker, he says her reputation definitely preceded her, and he admits he was somewhat in awe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Sasso)