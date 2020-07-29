Teaching An ‘Old Guard’ Some New Tricks: Charlize Theron, Instant Martial Arts Expert

By Hollywood Outbreak

THE OLD GUARD – CHARLIZE THERON as ANDY in THE OLD GUARD. Cr. AMY SPINKS/NETFLIX © 2020

In her new film, The Old Guard, Charlize Theron looks like an old pro when it comes to martial arts, showing off some pretty kick-ass moves. But alas, it’s all movie magic. No, not the kind of magic generated electronically by computers or quick camera work involving a stunt double — this kind of movie magic involved taking an actor who’d never trained in the martial arts and, in the span of four months, getting her trained to convincingly pull off her moves like a master. When we spoke to Theron, she told us it was a pretty grueling task, but she’s thrilled that she was able to pull off the feat. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlize Theron)

The Old Guard is currently streaming on Netflix.

