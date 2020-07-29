Brian Cox’s ‘Succession’ Character Isn’t A Real Person, But…

Succession did extraordinarily well at the Primetime Emmy nominations earlier this week, picking up 13 nominations. One of those was for Best Drama, and nine others went to actors on the show — six of its regulars, along with three guest stars. One of those nominees is Brian Cox, who plays the patriarch of the show’s mega-wealthy media family. Of course, in recent years, we’ve seen stories in the news about media magnates and the power struggles within their corporations — News Corp.’s Rupert Murdoch and Viacom’s Sumner Redstone pop immediately to mind — but Cox is adamant that, when playing Logan Roy, he’s not channeling any real-life figure — he’s playing the character written for the show. But, as one interesting encounter proved, that doesn’t mean there might not be a few correlations to be drawn. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brian Cox)

Succession has been renewed for its third season on HBO. While a premiere date has not been set, earlier seasons are streaming now on HBO MAX.

