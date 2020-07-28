Shockingly, It’s A Battle For ‘Galactica’s’ Tricia Helfer To Get Recognized

When Battlestar Galactica was rebooted as a new series in 2004 by the Sci-Fi Channel (now SyFy), it won a fervent following and a lot of acclaim — last year, the New York Times placed it on a list of the 20 Best TV Dramas of the past 20 years. With her striking appearance, Tricia Helfer was a standout as humanoid Cylon Number Six. Or was she? Helfer admits that, although her character was certainly very well known, she often finds that fans don’t recognize her in real life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tricia Helfer)

Battlestar Galactica is currently streaming on Peacock.

