Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks It’s Scary How ‘Halloween’ Franchise Has Endured

When it comes to horror franchises, no property can claim the kind of longevity or success as Halloween. Since the original film was released in 1978, 10 movies have followed, and another two are on the way. Halloween Kills is due next year, with Halloween Ends coming in 2022. Jamie Lee Curtis was there at the very beginning — in fact, at age 19, Halloween was her film debut. In the latest movies, not only is she back, but 42 years later, she’s a grandmother in the films! So what is it about the Halloween movies that has their appeal literally crossing generations? Curtis gave us her theory about their continued popularity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Lee Curtis)