‘Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green Got The OK From ‘Trek’s’ Nichelle Nichols

The original Star Trek series was light-years ahead of its time when it premiered in 1966. In terms of its stories and its casting, it dared to picture a world that had moved beyond bias and discrimination. The series started during the height of the Cold War, yet made a Russian the navigator of the Enterprise. Just two years after the landmark Civil Rights Act had been passed, the ship’s essential bridge crew included a Japanese-American (George Takei) and an African-American (Nichelle Nichols). And then, of course, there was that alien from the planet Vulcan. Throughout its various incarnations, the franchise has always been progressive when it comes to diversity, and one of its current series, Star Trek: Discovery, features an African-American female as its lead character. When she was cast for the show, Sonequa Martin-Green had the opportunity to speak to Nichols about taking the role, and she told us she was overjoyed when Nichols conferred her approval. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sonequa Martin-Green)

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere October 15 on CBS All Access.

