Director Romola Garai Crafts Two Mysteries In One With Immersive ‘Amulet’

Actress Romola Garai (Atonement, Suffragette) makes her feature directing and writing debut with Amulet, an intricate horror/thriller that has a deliciously mesmeric feel.
Tomas (Alec Secareanu) is an ex-soldier who takes a job helping a young woman named Magda (Carla Juri) and her dying mother. Imelda Staunton is the nun who helps Tomas find a bit of footing in his life (he’s traumatized by past events).
One of Amulet’s biggest draws lies in its non-linear narrative, as both time periods offer up a mystery to be solved. “On the page, shifting between two time periods and having them both of them reveal something that informs the time period at the end is not so difficult,” said Garai. “It is more difficult on screen. I think the major challenge was that it isn’t that common to do it in this genre. This horror film, in a way, is defined by its pacing.”
