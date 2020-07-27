Open World RPG ‘Earthlock 2’ Sets Its Sights On PC And Next Gen Consoles

Earthlock 2, developed by Snowcastle Games, is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In celebration of the news, Earthlock is now discounted by 80% on Steam, the Nintendo Switch eShop and the Xbox Games Store.

The Earthlock series is set on Umbra, a planet that is half shrouded in darkness while the other half resides in sunlit. A border area of Umbra gets the best of both worlds, and the story focuses on a group of friends who are trying to find and rescue their family members.

Earthlock is a turn-based JRPG style game, and Earthlock 2 will have an open world RPG style.

“We are so pleased to finally offer up this first tease of what players can come to expect in Earthlock 2,” said Bendik Stang, Game Director & Co-founder of Snowcastle Games. “We really want our next title to offer players a huge amount of replayability, customisation and depth, with incredible emergent gameplay possibilities. It’s been an exciting endeavour for us and we can’t wait to reveal more about the game in the future, please stay tuned!”