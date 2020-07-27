Horror Thriller ‘A Deadly Legend’ Is A Family Affair For Kristen Anne Ferraro

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT
By Greg Srisavasdi
Corbin Bernsen (Matthias Leary), Kristen Anne Ferraro (Joan Huntar), Dwayne A. Thomas (Sam Jones), Danielle DeCaro (Amy Jones),John Pope (Connor Huntar) in
the thriller horror film A DEADLY LEGEND
 

Featuring a blend of horror and thriller elements, A Deadly Legend centers on Joan Huntar (Kristen Anne Ferraro), a real estate developer who is determined to develop houses on an old summer camp.

The grounds have a haunted history, and despite the protests of a local resident (Judd Hirsch), plans are set in stone to build these structures. Joan’s decision proves tragic, as her family and friends are attacked by supernatural forces that are trying to gain control of this powerful gateway.

Shot in the Catskills and penned by Eric Wolf (Ferraro’s husband), the project is also produced by Ferraro. One of the feature’s strengths lies in the amount of characters that populate the horror flick. Mixed in with veteran actors (Judd Hirsch, Lori Petty, Corbin Bernsen), each member of the ensemble gets to shine in the narrative (Wolf also plays a pivotal character in the story).

“To answer your question about how broad the film was with the number of characters and just the multiple storylines, I really have to give a lot of credit to our incredible crew, including our director (Pamela Moriarty) and director of photography (Lars Elling Lunde) and our first AD (Ben Samuels),” said Ferraro. “Those three kept everything very tight.”

With just a 25 day shoot in the Catskills, Ferraro added that there was not much relaxing during the indie production. “That means we had to stay really tight with our time schedule and there wasn’t a lot of time to fool around and have fun,” said Ferraro. “It was all just focus every single day.”

Click on the media bar to hear Ferraro tallk about going on this independent filmmaking journey with her husband.

A Deadly Legend is now available On Demand.

