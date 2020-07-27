Going ‘Back To School’ Was A Real Education For Rodney Dangerfield’s Young Co-Star

While much of the country is turning the issue of going back to school this fall into a political hot potato, we prefer to think of Back to School as Rodney Dangerfield’s crowning cinematic achievement. After stealing the show in Caddyshack and even releasing a Grammy-nominated rap record in the mid-’80s, Dangerfield had the spotlight all to himself in Back to School, a movie he co-wrote with, of course, himself in mind. Keith Gordon co-starred in the film as Dangerfield’s son; though trying to keep up with Dangerfield was a thankless job, it has helped him springboard into a successful career as a director — he’s worked on episodes of shows like Homeland, Fargo, and Better Call Saul. When we asked him about his Back to School experience, Gordon told us he found Dangerfield to be much different than he’d expected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keith Gordon)