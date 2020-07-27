‘Castle’ Still Pays Emotional Dividends For Nathan Fillion

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

These days, Nathan Fillion may be starring as a middle-aged police newbie on The Rookie, but there are millions of fans who still picture him as mystery novelist Richard Castle on the series Castle, which ran for eight seasons on ABC. While it’s difficult for Fillion to put a finger on exactly why people loved Castle so much, during his comic-con panel he said he was truly humbled by the fact that, four years after it signed off the air, he’s still getting a lot of amazing feedback from fans of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)

Castle is available for streaming rental or purchase on most digital platforms, and it’s also available on DVD. Season 2 of Fillion’s latest series, The Rookie, is currently streaming on Hulu.

