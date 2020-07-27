‘Bill & Ted’s’ Awesomeness Was No Accident, Say Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter

For a pair of time travelers who’ve hopped throughout history, 2020 might seem to be an odd destination. But, as fate would have it, this is when we’re finally getting the long-awaited third Bill & Ted adventure, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to the roles they originated for the original 1989 film, its 1991 sequel, and an animated TV series. Of course, they’re much older now, and only time will tell if their characters are wiser. But one thing is certain — they’ve still got the same chemistry they shared in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Speaking at a Comic Con 2020 virtual panel, Reeves and Winter said it’s not surprising that their pairing worked out, because it was the result of a really grueling audition process that they’ll never forget. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter)