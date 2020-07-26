Ryan Phillippe Takes On Casper Van Dien In Action Fueled ‘The 2nd’ Trailer

Directed by Brian Skiba (Chokehold, Rottentail), The 2nd features Ryan Phillippe (Crash, Shooter) as Vic Davis, a Secret Service Agent who is caught in a high stakes terrorist operation and must use his skill sets to take down this dangerous outfit. Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) is the leader of this group who are out to eliminate Vic and his son (Jack Griffo)
The trailer, which features Vic assumedly taking down the bad guys while he protects a judge’s daughter (Lexi Simonsen), looks like a low budget but exciting affair. Visceral driven features that use the best of what resources are available are always on my radar, and it looks like The 2nd has potential. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!