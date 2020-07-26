Antoine Olivier Pilon Explores New Acting Challenges With ‘Most Wanted’ Journey

Directed and penned by Daniel Roby, Most Wanted centers on Daniel Léger (Antoine Olivier Pilon), a drug addict who becomes the victim of a drug deal that lands him in a Thai prison. With corrupt drug dealers (Jim Gaffigan) and agents (Stephen McHattie) using him as a pawn, it’s up to journalist Victor Malarek (Josh Hartnett) to save Daniel from his predicament.
“I was just so happy to work on this movie because it required me to do so many things I hadn’t done before – like playing in English,” said Pilon. “Playing a much more adult role and portraying a junkie as well. These were all new things that I was excited to try.”
The movie is inspired by the true story of Alain Olivier, a man who spent eight years in Thailand behind bars. Click on the media bar to hear Pilon talk about having Olivier as a resource during the Most Wanted production.
Most Wanted is now playing in theaters and is available On Demand.