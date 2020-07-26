Antoine Olivier Pilon Explores New Acting Challenges With ‘Most Wanted’ Journey

By Greg Srisavasdi

 

Josh Hartnett and Antoine Olivier Pilon in “Most Wanted” (Saban Films)

Directed and penned by Daniel Roby, Most Wanted centers on Daniel Léger (Antoine Olivier Pilon), a drug addict who becomes the victim of a drug deal that lands him in a Thai prison. With corrupt drug dealers (Jim Gaffigan) and agents (Stephen McHattie) using him as a pawn, it’s up to journalist Victor Malarek (Josh Hartnett) to save Daniel from his predicament.

“I was just so happy to work on this movie because it required me to do so many things I hadn’t done before – like playing in English,” said Pilon. “Playing a much more adult role and portraying a junkie as well. These were all new things that I was excited to try.”

The movie is inspired by the true story of Alain Olivier, a man who spent eight years in Thailand behind bars. Click on the media bar to hear Pilon talk about having Olivier as a resource during the Most Wanted production.

Most Wanted is now playing in theaters and is available On Demand.

 

