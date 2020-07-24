With ‘Die Hart,’ Small Suits Kevin Hart Just Fine

A lot of Hollywood talent has been embracing the new methods of distributing content, to the extent where a lot of the streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, have become legitimate studios with their new movies and series. As a new startup, Quibi sought to fill a different niche, offering short-form content to phones and tablets. Comedian Kevin Hart aligned himself with Quibi to make a new short-form series called Die Hart, and he told us that when it comes to streaming content, size really doesn’t matter.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Hart)