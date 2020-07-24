Sometimes, Terence Stamp Gets Steamed When Fans Recognize Him From ‘Superman’

When you play a memorable role, whether in a movie or on a TV show, people are going to remember it for a long time. And if you play an iconic role, you may find yourself being recognized for the rest of your life. Terence Stamp played one of those iconic roles — he was the menacing General Zod in Superman and Superman II, box-office blockbusters that still have a huge following to this day. Stamp finds himself running into fans of the movies (and his character) often, and sometimes, he’ll find them in the strangest places. He told us about one of his oddest encounters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Terence Stamp)

Superman and Superman II are currently streaming on HBO MAX

