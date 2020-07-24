In Making ‘Picard,’ Patrick Stewart Picks Up Where ‘TNG’ Left Off

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Between the television series and four movies, Patrick Stewart spent 15 years as part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation team. And though those movies stopped in 2002, Stewart has said he never really left the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard because the character never left him. So when he was recruited for a new series, Star Trek: Picard, one that picked up the character’s story many years after he left the Enterprise, during the Picard Comic Con panel he said he didn’t really feel like he was bringing back ST:TNG, because in his mind — and in the minds of many fans — the series still lived on even after it disappeared from the screen. (Click on the media bar to hear Patrick Stewart)

The first season of Star Trek: Picard is streaming now on CBS All Access.

Related articles

With ‘Die Hart,’ Small Suits Kevin Hart...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A lot of Hollywood talent has been embracing the new methods of distributing content, to the extent where a lot of the streaming services,...
Read more

Yellowstone’s’ Luke Grimes Is Feeling Right At...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On the show Yellowstone, Luke Grimes plays a character who lives on his father's ranch, one of the biggest in the country. In real...
Read more

To Impress Derek Hough, ‘World Of Dance’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As with any kind of competition, the pressure is definitely a big deal for performers on World of Dance. The fact that the contestants...
Read more

With New Projects, Ryan Reynolds & Samuel...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds were working on The Hitman's Bodyguard together, they reached an important conclusion: They absolutely loved each other....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Sometimes, Terence Stamp Gets Steamed When Fans Recognize Him From ‘Superman’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When you play a memorable role, whether in a movie or on a TV show, people are going to remember it for a long...
Read more

With ‘Die Hart,’ Small Suits Kevin Hart Just Fine

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A lot of Hollywood talent has been embracing the new methods of distributing content, to the extent where a lot of the streaming services,...
Read more

In Making ‘Picard,’ Patrick Stewart Picks Up Where ‘TNG’ Left Off

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Between the television series and four movies, Patrick Stewart spent 15 years as part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation team. And though...
Read more

Yellowstone’s’ Luke Grimes Is Feeling Right At Home On The Ranch

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On the show Yellowstone, Luke Grimes plays a character who lives on his father's ranch, one of the biggest in the country. In real...
Read more

To Impress Derek Hough, ‘World Of Dance’ Contestants Need To Do Everything Right

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As with any kind of competition, the pressure is definitely a big deal for performers on World of Dance. The fact that the contestants...
Read more

New Trailers

Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In August

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman's life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard. The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The...
Read more

Chelsea Peretti Is A “Spinster” Looking For Love In Upcoming Romantic Comedy

MOVIE NEWS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) stars in Spinster, a comedy about a 39-year-old woman named Gaby who feels that she has been irrelevant in the...
Read more

Sam Rockwell Has A Gorilla Sized Role In Touching ‘The One And Only Ivan’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan (Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who has very little...
Read more

Alex Kurtzman Expands ‘Trek’ Universe With Animated ‘Lower Decks’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The first indication that Star Trek's legacy might outlive the original show's three seasons came when the original cast was brought back to do...
Read more

Luke Goss Takes On Val Kilmer In Action Packed ‘Paydirt’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Luke Goss (Hellboy II, The Hardway) stars in Paydirt as a parolee named Damien who immediately goes back to his old ways, much to...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak