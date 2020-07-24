In Making ‘Picard,’ Patrick Stewart Picks Up Where ‘TNG’ Left Off

Between the television series and four movies, Patrick Stewart spent 15 years as part of the Star Trek: The Next Generation team. And though those movies stopped in 2002, Stewart has said he never really left the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard because the character never left him. So when he was recruited for a new series, Star Trek: Picard, one that picked up the character’s story many years after he left the Enterprise, during the Picard Comic Con panel he said he didn’t really feel like he was bringing back ST:TNG, because in his mind — and in the minds of many fans — the series still lived on even after it disappeared from the screen. (Click on the media bar to hear Patrick Stewart)