With New Projects, Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson Confirm Their BFF Status

While Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds were working on The Hitman’s Bodyguard together, they reached an important conclusion: They absolutely loved each other. So not only have they been working together on a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, they’ve also teamed up for an animated series that will be airing on short-form streamer Quibi. Since Jackson (Pulp Fiction) and Reynolds (Deadpool) are certainly no strangers to using foul language in their projects, the name of their new series is an amusing one: Futha Mucka. Based on that alone, it seems like the type of project the two of them would enjoy doing together. When we spoke to them, they talked about how they knew they’d hit it off right away. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson)